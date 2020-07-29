July 29, 2020

Volume X, Number 211

 

July 29, 2020

July 28, 2020

July 27, 2020

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman
Keller and Heckman LLP
US House Appropriates $3.2 Billion for FDA for Fiscal Year 2021

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

On July 24, 2020, the US House of Representatives passed a four-bill minibus that set FDA’s fiscal year 2021 budget at $3.212 billion – a $40.8 million increase over last year’s allocation. The budget increase comes alongside a set of new policy priorities, detailed in the House Appropriations Committee’s minibus summary.

The bill would, for the first time ever, grant FDA mandatory recall power over prescription and over-the counter drugs. It also includes funding to develop a regulatory framework for cannabidiol (CBD), to increase medical product and food safety activities, and to investigate new influenza vaccine manufacturing technologies. The bill provides funding for an FDA program that would “identify, detain, and refuse the import of FDA-regulated products from a foreign establishment that did not allow physical access to FDA investigators.” It also contains “a strong focus” on combating foodborne illness and protecting the cybersecurity of medical devices.

Elsewhere, the bill allocates funds to USDA, including increased spending for nutritional programs, food safety and inspection programs, and agricultural research. The bill’s next stop is the US Senate, where action is needed by the start of the new fiscal year (October 20, 2020). If the Senate fails to pass the bill in time, these agencies will need to begin the fiscal year with funding from a Continuing Resolution. Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor developments on FDA and USDA funding.

© 2020 Keller and Heckman LLP

