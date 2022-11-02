November 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 306

55

November 01, 2022

October 31, 2022

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
B&C® Biobased and Sustainable Chemicals Blog

USDA Seeks Comments, Announces Public Listening Sessions on Inflation Reduction Act Implementation

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

On October 28, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS) and Rural Utilities Service (RUS) announced a request for information (RFI) and notice of public listening sessions on how to implement newly allocated funding opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). 87 Fed. Reg. 65188. It is anticipated that these funds will support new projects related to rural electric system resiliency, biofuels, renewable energy technologies, and more. USDA requests comments on specific questions in the RFI, as well as on any other topics relevant to implementation. Written comments are due November 28, 2022. USDA will also host two public listening sessions:

  • November 3, 2022, focused on IRA Sections 22001, 22002, and 22003. The two-hour listening session is aimed at renewable energy generation providers, distribution utilities, transportation fueling facilities, fuel distribution facilities, environmental advocates and other environmental groups, and other federal agencies; and
     
  • November 4, 2022, focused on IRA Section 22004. The two-hour listening session is aimed at electric cooperatives, environmental advocates, and other environmental groups.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 305
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
