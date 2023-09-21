Jenniffer Cabrera Miami TCPA Attorney Troutman
Jenniffer Cabrera

Jenniffer Cabrera (two ns and two fs) is the Countess of the TCPAWorld and an Associate Attorney at the Miami office of Troutman Amin, LLP. As a former general counsel, Jenniffer has extensive experience in compliance for call centers, lead suppliers and direct to consumer…

Contact
949-350-3663





USDC NDOH SERVES DEFENDANTS LOSS: Cellphones Registered on the DNC List are Covered by the TCPA
Thursday, September 21, 2023
TCPA cell phones Do Not Call

Print Email Block

Print Mail Download i

Happy Thursday TCPA World! 

R.E.A.C.H. is literally fighting to keep the lead generation industry alive and cases like this make it really hard to show the FCC that businesses, especially publicly traded ones, are following basic principles.  

So, Defendants Online Insurance Solutions LLC (“OIS”) filed a Motion to Dismiss and SelectQuote Insurance Services filed a Motion for Judgment of the Pleadings in the Northern District of Ohio.  Tsolumba v. SelectQuote Insurance Services, et al., 2023 WL 6146644 (N.D. Ohio Sept. 20, 2023)  

Both DENIED.

Plaintiff Essienne Tsolumba brought a class action against Defendants for sending text messages without consent to individuals on the DNC Registry. And that is a problem! 

Defendants argued that Plaintiff cannot show that she is a “residential telephone subscriber” as required by the TCPA.  

In its analysis, the Court noted that the TCPA generally distinguishes between ‘residential’ lines and other protected lines. Though this distinction is evident from the text of the TCPA, the Court is not persuaded that cellular phones possess inherent characteristics that prevent them from benefitting from certain protections.  

“The privacy interests they [cell phones] implicate are just as strong as wirelines, perhaps more so.” 

Also, the FCC “has been clear in interpreting ‘residential subscriber’ to include cell phones” because “it is more consistent with the overall intent of the TCPA to allow wireless subscribers to benefit from the full range of TCPA protections and “it is well-established that wireless subscribers often use their wireless phones in the same manner in which they use their residential wireline phones.” 

The Court held that Plaintiff’s allegations are sufficient to state a claim for violations of the TCPA.  

Takeaways:  

  1. Scrub telephone numbers against the Do-Not-Call Registry.  

  2. The FCC presumes wireless subscribers who ask to be put on the national Do-Not-Call list to be residential subscribers. 

  3. Also, just do better!   

Til next time, Countess!!!  

© 2023 Troutman Amin, LLP

Breaking Legal Headlines

Current Legal Analysis

More from Troutman Amin, LLP

CLOSE CALL: Kohl’s Loses Key Argument as Court Holds TCPA DNC Provisions Apply to Text Messages and There Is a Story Here
by: Eric J. Troutman
ROUND TWO: R.E.A.C.H. Holds Another Round of FCC Meetings on TCPA Consent–Meanwhile the NCLC Punches Back on ESIGN
by: Eric J. Troutman
DELETE IT!: Fluent Just Asked Everyone Who Bought Consumer Data From It Prior to May, 2023 to Delete It And This Is Where We Are Now
by: Eric J. Troutman
WAIT FOR REAL?: State Lawmaker Stuck in Perrong TCPA Suit Over Tele Town Hall –But Was This Just Bad Lawyering?
by: Eric J. Troutman
NOT SO FAST: Final Expense Direct Refuses to Allow Python Leads to Slither Away…
by: Eric J. Troutman
SETTING THE STAGE: R.E.A.C.H. Sits Down with FCC Commissioner Carr’s Office to Save Lead Gen–And Is the NCLC Cheating?
by: Eric J. Troutman
REAL ESTATE SERVICES: Home Buying Company Caught in TCPA Class Action Loses Effort to Dismiss Marketing Claim
by: Eric J. Troutman
DELAWARE’s GOVERNOR HAS SIGNED INTO LAW HB154, Making DE the 13th State to Enact Consumer Data Privacy Laws
by: Angelika Munger