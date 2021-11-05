November 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 309
Article By

Scott I. Unger

Stark & Stark
New Jersey Law Blog

Vaccine Rules for Employers with over 100 Employees: Here Are the Details

Thursday, November 4, 2021

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (“OSHA”) covers employers with 100 or more employees. OSHA announced that companies who have 100 or more employees must ensure that their workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before January 4, 2022, or they must test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week.

In addition, employers must give employees paid time off to receive their vaccinations or to deal with potential minor side effects affiliated with the vaccine.

Employers are not required to pay for employees’ weekly COVID tests unless a collective bargaining agreement requires the same.

All non-vaccinated employees must wear masks in the workplace. Employers are required to enforce masking rules for non-vaccinated employees.

COPYRIGHT © 2021, STARK & STARKNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 308
