Video: Employee and Health Benefits One Year After Dobbs – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we’re recapping the last year of the Dobbs decision:

June 24, 2023, marks exactly one year since the widely controversial Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Susan Gross Sholinsky, Delia A. Deschaine, and Lucas Peterhans examine the impact this far-reaching SCOTUS decision has had on employee benefit plans and workplace policies, discrimination, and health care regulatory compliance.

