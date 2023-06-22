June 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 173
60

June 21, 2023

June 20, 2023

June 19, 2023

Article By

Susan Gross Sholinsky
Delia A. Deschaine
Lucas Peterhans

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

Video: Employee and Health Benefits One Year After Dobbs – Employment Law This Week

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday This week, we’re recapping the last year of the Dobbs decision:

June 24, 2023, marks exactly one year since the widely controversial Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS).

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Susan Gross SholinskyDelia A. Deschaine, and Lucas Peterhans examine the impact this far-reaching SCOTUS decision has had on employee benefit plans and workplace policies, discrimination, and health care regulatory compliance.

Employment Law This Week® gives a rundown of the top developments in employment and labor law and workforce management in a matter of minutes every #WorkforceWednesday.

©2023 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 172
About this Author

Susan Gross Sholinsky, Labor Employment Attorney, Epstein Becker Green Law Firm
Susan Gross Sholinsky
Member of the Firm

SUSAN GROSS SHOLINSKY is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. She counsels clients on a variety of matters, in a practical and straightforward manner, with an eye toward reducing the possibility of employment-related claims. In 2013, Ms. Sholinsky was named to theNew York Metro Rising Stars list in the area of Employment & Labor.

[email protected]
212-351-4789
www.ebglaw.com
Delia A. Deschaine
Member

DELIA A. DESCHAINE is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the firm’s Washington, DC, office. Named to the Washington DC Rising Stars list (2018-2020) in the areas of Food & Drugs and Cannabis Law, Ms. Deschaine understands the most significant U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) legal and compliance risks that her clients face and knows how to address them. Her advice is informed by a background in defending clients in government enforcement...

[email protected]
202-861-1896
www.ebglaw.com
Lucas Peterhans
Lucas Peterhans Law Clerk Newardk New Jersey Business Employment Labor Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Law Clerk

With hard work and imagination, Lucas Peterhans* is part of the legal team that businesses depend on for their employment and labor law needs. He assists employers from various industries with a broad array of labor and employment matters, including claims under employment discrimination laws and advising clients in connection with executive compensation and employee benefits-related issues.

As a law student, Lucas worked as a judicial intern for Justice Ann Walsh Bradley of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Prior to law school, he worked as a...

[email protected]
973-639-8272
www.ebglaw.com/