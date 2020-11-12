November 12, 2020

Volume X, Number 317

 

November 12, 2020

November 11, 2020

November 10, 2020

Kathryn M. Rattigan
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Walmart and Self-Driving Delivery Cars

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Walmart announced that it will begin experimenting with self-driving cars in a pilot program with General Motors-backed Cruise (a tech start-up with electric, self-driving cars) to deliver groceries and other products to neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona. The program will launch in 2021. The fleet of cars will use electricity from renewable resources to curb carbon emissions from the operation.

Customers will be able to place an order from their local store and have the products delivered contact-free by one of Cruise’s self-driving cars. The goal is to save customers time and money while also experimenting with technology that will help the environment.

While the pandemic has halted lots of autonomous vehicle companies’ plans to launch all sorts of services across many different cities in the U.S., the need for contact-free delivery, including prescription deliveries, has led many companies like Cruise to use the technology to fill that need.

Kathryn M. Rattigan
Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

