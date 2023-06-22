June 22, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 173
Advertisement

61

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Emily J. Cook
Kelsey R. Reinhardt

McDermott Will & Emery
Health & Life Sciences News

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

This Week in 340B: June 13 – 20, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: 340B Covered Entity

  • In a district court case involving the 340B program definition of patient, a covered entity plaintiff filed a motion for summary judgment.

Get more details on these 340B cases with the 340B Litigation Tracker, a subscription product from McDermott+Consulting.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 172
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Emily J. Cook, McDermott Will Emery Law Firm, Health Care Attorney
Emily J. Cook
Partner

Emily J. Cook is an associate in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and is based in the Firm’s Los Angeles office.  She focuses her practice on Medicare provider certification, reimbursement and regulatory compliance.

[email protected]
310-284-6113
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights
Kelsey R. Reinhardt
Kelsey R. Reinhardt Healthcare Attorney McDermott Law Firm Los Angeles
Associate

Kelsey R. Reinhardt focuses her practice on regulatory and transactional matters affecting a wide range of clients across the healthcare industry.

While in law school, Kelsey competed as a semi-finalist in the USC Gould School of Law Hale Moot Court Honors Program and served as events chair for the Women’s Law Association.

[email protected]
310-788-4173
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights/