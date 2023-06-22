This Week in 340B: June 13 – 20, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: 340B Covered Entity

In a district court case involving the 340B program definition of patient, a covered entity plaintiff filed a motion for summary judgment.

