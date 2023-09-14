September 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 257
46

New Articles
September 13, 2023

September 12, 2023

September 11, 2023

David A. Zetoony

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Data Privacy Dish

What is ‘Publicly Available Information’ under the State Privacy Laws?

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Most modern U.S. state data privacy laws exempt from their definition of personal information “publicly available information.” What constitutes publicly available information differs between state privacy laws and may not correlate to the lay definition understood by many businesses and individuals. For example, while some businesses may consider information that is available on the internet to be “publicly available information,” most data privacy statutes would not classify all internet-accessible information as being “publicly available.” The following chart compares the definition of publicly available information between and among modern state privacy laws.

[20] Information obtained from the internet does not fall under the definition of “publicly available,” however, the CPRA separately exempts from the definition of “personal information” other “lawfully obtained, truthful information that is a matter of public concern.” Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.140(v)(2) (West 2021). To the extent that a business obtains information from the internet that is truthful and a matter of public concern, this exception may apply.

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 256
