March 3, 2021

Volume XI, Number 62

 

March 03, 2021

March 02, 2021

March 01, 2021

Article By
George Carroll Whipple, III
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin
#WorkforceWednesday: EEOC Withdraws, DOL Rolls Back, and OSHA Expands

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

It’s #WorkforceWednesday! In the past week, regulatory withdrawals, rollbacks, or new proposed rules are impacting everything from COVID-19 vaccine incentives to joint-employer status. 

EEOC Withdraws Wellness Incentive Rules

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has withdrawn two proposed rules on wellness program incentives that gave employers guidance on how to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination in a compliant manner. For now, employers should carefully consider the nature and value of any vaccination incentives. Click for more.

DOL Rollbacks

The Biden Department of Labor (DOL) is continuing its rollbacks of regulations and guidance established during the Trump administration. The agency has lifted Trump-era limitations on subregulatory guidance. The DOL has also recently pushed back the tip pool and tip credit regulations that had yet to take effect and has proposed a new joint-employer rule that is pending regulatory review. 

OSHA to Oversee Whistleblower Complaints

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will now oversee worker retaliation complaints filed under two new statutes signed under President Trump: the Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

 

©2020 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 62
