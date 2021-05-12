May 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 132

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 11, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 10, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
George Carroll Whipple, III
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin
Advertisement

#WorkforceWednesday: Obama-Era Approach, Pro-Union Push, and States Split on Vaccination Policies

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Welcome to #WorkforceWednesday. This week, we look at the return to Obama-era employment and labor policies, with a key difference: unionization.

Biden DOL Takes an Obama-Era Approach

Recent action from the Department of Labor (DOL) has signaled a strategy of reverting back to a slew of Obama-era policies. One such rollback is the withdrawal of the final independent contractor rule.

President Biden Signs Pro-Union Executive Order

While much of the DOL action is reminiscent of the Obama era, a key difference is the president himself. Biden is largely considered the most pro-union American president in decades. Learn more about his recent union-friendly executive order.

States Split on Workplace Vaccine Policy Regulations

Texas and Florida, among other states, have banned businesses from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” for entry. At the same time, New York’s Excelsior Pass offers residents a digital vaccine passport to simplify proof of vaccination. States also differ in their approach to paid time off for vaccination. Read more. Meanwhile, Chicago has also passed new legislation to bar retaliation against employees who take time off to receive the vaccine.

Other Highlights

New York City Requires Sexual Harassment Disclosures for Contractors

Human services providers that contract with New York City are now required to make disclosures related to sexual harassment, including information on company policies, reporting procedures, and complaints. Here’s more.

WORKFORCE (re)imagined.TM

Employers are strategically preparing for business beyond the pandemic. Stay up to date as you reimagine your workforce.

Video: YouTubeVimeo.

Podcast: Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsOvercastSpotifyStitcher.

Advertisement
©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 132
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

George Carroll Whipple III, Epstein Becker Green, Workforce Management Lawyer, Hiring Matters Attorney
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
gwhipple@ebglaw.com
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement