WorkforceWednesday: Obama-Era Approach, Pro-Union Push, and States Split on Vaccination Policies

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Welcome to #WorkforceWednesday. This week, we look at the return to Obama-era employment and labor policies, with a key difference: unionization.

Biden DOL Takes an Obama-Era Approach

Recent action from the Department of Labor (DOL) has signaled a strategy of reverting back to a slew of Obama-era policies. One such rollback is the withdrawal of the final independent contractor rule.

President Biden Signs Pro-Union Executive Order

While much of the DOL action is reminiscent of the Obama era, a key difference is the president himself. Biden is largely considered the most pro-union American president in decades. Learn more about his recent union-friendly executive order.

States Split on Workplace Vaccine Policy Regulations

Texas and Florida, among other states, have banned businesses from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” for entry. At the same time, New York’s Excelsior Pass offers residents a digital vaccine passport to simplify proof of vaccination. States also differ in their approach to paid time off for vaccination. Read more. Meanwhile, Chicago has also passed new legislation to bar retaliation against employees who take time off to receive the vaccine.

Other Highlights

New York City Requires Sexual Harassment Disclosures for Contractors

Human services providers that contract with New York City are now required to make disclosures related to sexual harassment, including information on company policies, reporting procedures, and complaints. Here’s more.

