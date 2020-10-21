October 21, 2020

Volume X, Number 295

 

October 21, 2020

George Carroll Whipple, III
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Workforce Bulletin

#WorkforceWednesday: OFCCP Guidance on Diversity Training, Starbucks’ Diversity Plan, Time Off to Vote [VIDEO]

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

It’s #WorkforceWednesday. This week, federal contractors receive guidance on diversity training, while many employers are committing to diversity and inclusion anew with updated plans and time off to vote.

OFCCP Publishes Guidance on Diversity Training Executive Order

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, the OFCCP, has issued guidance providing clarity around President Trump’s recent diversity training executive order. Read more about the OFCCP’s guidance.

Starbucks Develops Diversity Plan

Starbucks released a forward-looking diversity and inclusion plan that sets goals like hitting increased diversity targets across the company by 2025 as well as putting in place mentorship and anti-bias training programs.

Time Off to Vote

With increased focus on voting access, employers are committing to time off for employees on November 3. Click for more.

 

George Carroll Whipple, III
George Carroll Whipple, III
GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

