Workplace Investigations Gone Virtual: Conducting Remote Investigations in the COVID-19 Era
In this podcast, Lisa Bowman and Charles Thompson discuss strategies for conducting workplace investigations in the COVID-19 era in addition to the advantages and disadvantages of video conferencing as opposed to in-person meetings. The speakers address handling technological issues, addressing interviewees’ privacy concerns, tips for screen sharing, developing rapport with witnesses, and judging the credibility of interviewees.