September 26, 2020

Volume X, Number 270

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

September 25, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 23, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lisa M. Bowman
Charles L. Thompson, IV
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Our Insights

Workplace Investigations Gone Virtual: Conducting Remote Investigations in the COVID-19 Era

Friday, September 25, 2020

In this podcast, Lisa Bowman and Charles Thompson discuss strategies for conducting workplace investigations in the COVID-19 era in addition to the advantages and disadvantages of video conferencing as opposed to in-person meetings. The speakers address handling technological issues, addressing interviewees’ privacy concerns, tips for screen sharing, developing rapport with witnesses, and judging the credibility of interviewees.

 

https://media.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/content.blubrry.com/ogletreedeakinspodcasts/Workplace_Investigations_in_the_Time_of_COVID_Revised.mp3
© 2020, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 269

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Lisa M. Bowman Litigation Attorney Ogletree Deakins
Lisa M. Bowman
Of Counsel

Lisa Bowman is an experienced attorney who provides strategic, business-minded advice to clients facing complex legal issues.  Ms. Bowman has litigated high-stakes, class-action lawsuits involving independent contractor classification, wage and hour disputes, and discrimination. She has represented and advised a wide variety of clients, including some of the nation’s largest financial institutions, in matters involving contract claims, financial regulations, and unfair competition. Her substantial litigation experience includes class certification briefing, depositions,...

lisa.bowman@ogletree.com
415-369-3555
www.ogletree.com
Charles L. Thompson, IV
Charles Thompson, Ogletree Deakins Law Firm, Employment Law Attorney
Shareholder

Charles L. Thompson IV counsels and defends employers in wrongful termination, discrimination, and other employment-related matters.  These areas include trade secrets and unfair competition, California and federal leaves of absence, ADA compliance, and wage and hour compliance.

Charles also represents employers in traditional labor law matters. He advises and represents employers in collective bargaining. He also represents employers in matters before the National Labor Relations Board, including in unfair labor practice and representation hearings. In addition, he represents employers in discharge and contract interpretation arbitrations.

charles.thompson@ogletree.com
415-536-3430
www.ogletree.com