Workplace Investigations Gone Virtual: Conducting Remote Investigations in the COVID-19 Era

Charles L. Thompson IV counsels and defends employers in wrongful termination, discrimination, and other employment-related matters. These areas include trade secrets and unfair competition, California and federal leaves of absence, ADA compliance, and wage and hour compliance.

Charles also represents employers in traditional labor law matters. He advises and represents employers in collective bargaining. He also represents employers in matters before the National Labor Relations Board, including in unfair labor practice and representation hearings. In addition, he represents employers in discharge and contract interpretation arbitrations.