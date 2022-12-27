December 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 361

December 24, 2022

Article By

Christina R. Fritsch JD

CLIENTSFirst Consulting

12 Days of CRM: Day 12 – The Importance of Content Marketing

Monday, December 26, 2022

On the 12th day of CRM Chris Kringle Fritsch explained to me the importance of content and email marketing!

Content marketing is so important for any firm of any size. This importance is amplified due to the pandemic and the hybrid work environment, but being able to utilize content marketing will prove to be beneficial even after things go back to normal.

Let’s talk about some statistics. There are 4.3 billion email users, and 333 billion emails are sent every day. So, it’s no wonder why after you’ve cleared your inbox of all the junk, the next day it is already filled to the brim.

Almost 9 out of 10 marketers use email marketing and think it is essential to business development support. But why do they care so much about email marketing? Because for every $1 spent on email marketing, marketers recognize an average return of $42. But that is only if you’re good at it.

To be good at content and email marketing, you must be thoughtful of the content you share with your audience. If they don’t think the content you share is relevant to them, you could be wasting valuable engagement points that would otherwise result in a stronger relationship with your readers.

Always try to provide value to your readers. Share specific pieces of content with audiences and lists you know would find the content of value so you can maximize these engagement points and develop stronger relationships.

This can be extremely beneficial for smaller to mid-sized firms that may not have as many resources as larger firms that already have greater recognition and larger audience. Smaller and mid-sized firms can use content marketing to leverage the playing field with larger firms because they can better segment their audiences into smaller niches that would find their content of more value.

Some smaller to mid-sized firms are doing a great job distributing their content and getting picked up by various media outlets, allowing them to grow their audience further and are now in the same sandboxes as larger firms, and nobody even bats an eye at what size these firms are.

Watch as Chris Fritsch explains how content marketing can be used by smaller to mid-sized firms to level the playing field against larger firms and to develop stronger relationships and more business.

© Copyright 2022 CLIENTSFirst Consulting
Chris Fritsch Consultant CRM Legal Marketing Expert ClientsFirst Consulting
Christina R. Fritsch JD
Founder and CRM Success Consultant

As a CLIENT Success Consultant, Chris Fritsch works together with leading professional services firms across the country to help support their CRM and Client Intelligence efforts and maximize their return on investment.

Research suggests that over 70% of CRM implementations may fail to meet expectations – but they don’t have to. Chris’s focus is to help firms succeed by choosing the right CRM solution for their specific needs and implementing it in a way that provides individualized value to the professionals, assistants, marketing professionals...

[email protected]
404-249-9914
clientsfirstconsulting.com
