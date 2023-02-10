February 10, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 41

79

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 08, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Julie-Anne M. Lutfi
Graham P. MacEwan
Justin D. Lauria-Banta

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

AI and Carbon Credits: How the Emergence of AI Tools and Technologies Facilitates the Use of Carbon Credits

Friday, February 10, 2023

A carbon credit is a form of instrument or permit that represents one ton of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere. While these carbon credits can be purchased by an individual (think Taylor Swift or Floyd Mayweather, who may want to offset carbon emissions from the use of private jets), they are more commonly purchased by companies to make up for carbon dioxide emissions that come from industrial production, delivery vehicles or travel. Carbon credits thus serve as a tool for companies to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets – both government-mandated and voluntary – without materially impacting existing operations. Proponents argue that this market-driven approach can reduce emissions by incentivizing investments in projects that reduce the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. As such, carbon credits as a form of investment have expanded dramatically in recent years – and the latest innovations in AI have only bolstered such growth.

The market has indeed responded favorably. Between 2020 and 2021, the carbon commodities market surged from $270 billion to $851 billion. By 2050, the market is projected to expand to $22 trillion. Importantly, the swelling demand for carbon credits is being met by an increase in supply; by 2030, potential annual supply of carbon credits could match demand therefor.

The emergence of AI tools and technologies has played a major role in increasing the popularity of carbon credits, as they have become much easier to manage and track. They are being used to monitor carbon footprints and their offsets, predict carbon emissions, monitor and manage carbon credits and analyze potential carbon credit investments. Consequently, companies are increasingly able to track the progress of their investments and make sure they are meeting their commitments. By implementing AI tools and technologies into the process, companies who participate in the marketplace can rely more heavily on the accuracy of the data, which should increase the inherent value of carbon credits and therefore investment into greenhouse gas reductions.

As companies aim to reduce their carbon emissions (while potentially capturing cost savings from such reductions), they also face continuing pressures to provide accurate disclosures regarding their progress to carbon neutrality, and carbon credits are becoming an increasingly popular avenue to reach such goals, and an important consideration in potential investments.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 – as endorsed by the 2015 Paris Agreement – will require considerable efforts both to limit and produce “negative” emissions. Investing in carbon credits, with the support of emerging AI tools and technologies, will not only help to support this transition to a low-carbon future (while also allowing investors to earn a profit on their investments), but it will also help to create a market for reducing carbon emissions, which in turn will help to incentivize businesses to reduce their carbon footprints.

© 2023 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 41
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Julie-Anne M. Lutfi, Foley Lardner, commercial contracts attorney, general corporate agreements lawyer
Julie-Anne M. Lutfi
Associate

Julie Lutfi is an associate and business lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. Her practice focuses on corporate and tax-related matters. Ms. Lutfi’s experience includes negotiation and drafting of commercial contracts and general corporate agreements (joint venture, IP, licensing, and service contracts); advising clients on corporate transactions, including business counseling, trust/foundation/fund structures, tax, dispositions and shareholder matters, M&A, and real estate. She also has experience providing advice on the acquisition and reorganization of assets and...

[email protected]
617-226-3183
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs/
Graham P. MacEwan
Graham P. MacEwan Attorney Business Law Foley Lardner
Associate

Graham MacEwan is an associate in the Business Law Department with Foley & Lardner LLP. Graham is based in the Boston office where he is a member of the Transactions Practice Group.

...
[email protected]
617-502-3306
www.foley.com
Justin D. Lauria-Banta
Justin D. Lauria-Banta Business Attorney Foley & Lardner Milwaukee, WI
Associate

Justin Lauria-Banta is an associate with Foley & Lardner LLP and a member of the firm’s Business Law Department.

Previously, Justin served as a summer associate with Foley in 2018.

Justin also had an externship with Judge Rau and Judge Thorson.

Prior to entering law school, Justin interned with Senator Tammy Baldwin and worked as a financial analyst with a Fortune 100 company.

Practice Areas

  • Transactions
  • Corporate
[email protected]
414-297-5176
www.foley.com/en
www.foley.com/blogs/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement