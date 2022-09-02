September 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 245
Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
All Things Chemical Podcast

All Things Chemical: Do We Need An Animal Protection Agency? - A Conversation With Prof. Delcianna J. Winders

Friday, September 2, 2022

This week I sat down with Professor Delcianna J. Winders, Professor and Animal Law and Policy Institute Director at the Vermont Law School. Professor Winders is a total rock star in the exploding area of animal law. Prior to joining the Vermont Law School faculty and founding the Animal Law and Policy Institute, Professor Winders was on the faculty of Lewis & Clark Law School. She previously served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Foundation, was the first Academic Fellow of the Harvard Animal Law & Policy Program, and a visiting scholar at the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.

We touch on just a few of the many fascinating issues included under the broad umbrella of animal law, including Professor Winders’ judicial successes involving the Animal Welfare Act, her thoughts on alternatives to animal testing, how the concept of one health intersects with animal law, the role of restorative justice in animal and chemical law, and much more.

©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

