June 19, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 170
13

June 18, 2023

June 16, 2023

E. Stratton Horres Jr.
Sean M. McDonough

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Anatomy of a Shock Verdict

Sunday, June 18, 2023

While no industry has escaped the disastrous trend toward shock verdicts, transportation companies have been especially hard hit by these excessive awards. A shock verdict is disproportionate to the injuries or evidence presented at trial, and it may be the result of a jury prejudiced against the defendant or swayed by emotionally draining evidence. 

On this episode of the Litigation Download Podcast, host Stratton Horres talks with Wilson Elser Transportation Practice co-chair Sean McDonough about his experience with a shock verdict for his trucking client years ago, and how the Reptile Theory was a dominant theme in the plaintiff counsel’s strategy. Stratton and Sean will discuss lessons learned and practical strategies defense counsel can use to prevent or minimize shock verdicts.

E. Stratton Horres Jr. Corporate Litigation Lawyer Wilson Elser Law Firm Dallas
E. Stratton Horres Jr.
Senior Counsel

Stratton Horres is an accomplished litigator who has more than 40 years of experience behind his practice, which is focused on crisis management and defending clients in catastrophic and high-exposure mass casualty events in virtually all areas. Cases have included mass shootings, commercial, products liability, health care, wildfires, explosions, transportation incidents of all kinds and construction collapse matters. In addition, Stratton frequently is engaged as monitoring counsel on behalf of insurers in these kinds of cases.

Stratton also...

Sean M. McDonough
Sean McDonough, Wilson Elser Law Firm, Product Liability and Malpractice Litigation Attorney
Partner

Sean McDonough, regional managing partner of the Orlando office, has devoted most of his 25-year legal career to trial practice. Among the areas in which Sean focuses are professional liability (legal malpractice, D&O, architects and engineers, and medical malpractice including nursing home and pharmaceutical matters), product liability, trucking and transportation litigation, and complex tort and general casualty.

Sean’s success as a litigator and trial attorney is substantially due to his persistence and dedication. Sean quickly ascertains...

