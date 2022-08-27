August 27, 2022

Volume XII, Number 239
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 26, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 25, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Peter Vogel

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Apparently Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) Group are in a decline.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

BankInfoSecurity.com reported that “The latest edition of the ISMG Security Report discusses how ransomware-as-a-service groups are shifting their business models, how investigators battling cybercrime have been hindered by GDPR, and how employees consider workplace "choice" a key factor for job satisfaction.”  The August 25, 2022 article entitled “Are Ransomware-as-a-Service Groups in Decline?” included these comments about the report:

•ISMG's Mathew Schwartz discuss whether the decline and fall of ransomware-as-a-service groups is imminent;

•Alan Brill of Kroll describe how "whois data" - an essential tool for investigators battling cybercrime - has changed since GDPR came into effect, and not for the better;

•CEO Clar Rosso of ISC(2) outline new findings from a member poll that looks at how organizations are changing remote work policies in 2022 and what it means for worker satisfaction.

What do you think about RaaS today?

Disclaimer

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 239
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Peter Vogel, trial attorney, Foley Lardner
Peter Vogel
Partner

Peter Vogel is renowned as both a trial and transactional lawyer who deeply understands technology, science and intellectual property, and the opportunities and problems they pose for clients. Governments and administrative agencies, as well as major corporations and emerging businesses, rely on Peter to get right to the heart of an information technology or e-discovery dispute; he knows what to expect and how it will play out in the courtroom. This eliminates unproductive rabbit trails and reduces the cost of litigation for all parties. When negotiating agreements for...

[email protected]
214-999-4422
www.foley.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement