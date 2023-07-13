Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Will Found in Couch a Valid Document, According to Jury

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Various news outlets report that a handwritten document found in the late Aretha Franklin’s couch was deemed to be a valid will by a Michigan jury.

The will found in Ms. Franklin’s couch, dated 2014, invalidates a prior handwritten will found in a cabinet that was dated 2010. Reports indicate that the wills, though similar, differ in their disposal of Ms. Franklin’s primary home.

With all due “Respect”, this scenario should remind us all to “Think” about the following important Pennsylvania estate planning principles:

Keep your estate planning documents in a safe place and advise a loved one of where they are kept.

A clear, legible will that is in adherence with applicable state law will spare your family much confusion and stress during a difficult time.

An existing will can be revoked by a valid, subsequently dated will which indicates that all prior wills are revoked.