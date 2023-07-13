July 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 194
Advertisement

42

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jamie M. Drennen

Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky
SMGG Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Will Found in Couch a Valid Document, According to Jury

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Various news outlets report that a handwritten document found in the late Aretha Franklin’s couch was deemed to be a valid will by a Michigan jury.

The will found in Ms. Franklin’s couch, dated 2014, invalidates a prior handwritten will found in a cabinet that was dated 2010. Reports indicate that the wills, though similar, differ in their disposal of Ms. Franklin’s primary home.

With all due “Respect”, this scenario should remind us all to “Think” about the following important Pennsylvania estate planning principles:

Keep your estate planning documents in a safe place and advise a loved one of where they are kept.

A clear, legible will that is in adherence with applicable state law will spare your family much confusion and stress during a difficult time.

An existing will can be revoked by a valid, subsequently dated will which indicates that all prior wills are revoked.

©2023 Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & GefskyNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 193
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jamie M. Drennen Associate Attorney Estates Will Probate Lawyer Pittsburg Pennsylvania Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky
Jamie M. Drennen
Associate

Jamie Drennen is an associate attorney at Strassburger McKenna Gutnick & Gefsky. Ms. Drennen’s area of focus is estate planning and administration. Ms. Drennen holds a bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University, where she majored in finance. Ms. Drennen is also a graduate of Duquesne University School of Law, where she was honored for outstanding oral argument. Her published article, An Analysis and Prediction of Federal Taxation as it Pertains to Crowdfunding, appears in the Duquesne Business Law Journal.

Prior to joining SMGG, Ms...

[email protected]
412-281-5423
www.smgglaw.com/