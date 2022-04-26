Beware of Cybersecurity Threats to Critical Infrastructure!

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Darkreading.com reported that “While cybersecurity experts have been reticent to attribute the attacks to Russia, the links between their targeted and the current Russian invasion of Ukraine have suggested that the nation is the most likely sponsor. While the country might be hesitant to attack critical infrastructure, Russia has not had any qualms about supporting ransomware attacks,…” The April 22, 2022 report entitled “Early Discovery of Pipedream Malware a Success Story for Industrial Security” included these comments from Danielle Jablanski, (operational technology cybersecurity strategist at Nozomi Networks and a former consultant for the US Department of Defense):

The expertise and capabilities encapsulated in the framework point to a nation-state actor as the source, making the coordinated investigation a significant win, and the best argument for the return on investment (ROI) of cybersecurity,… For terrorism, we can never talk about [the successes], because they are classified,,,, But this is the best potential ROI that we have seen, because [Pipedream] did not actually become operational, and now we can learn from it.

Please be alert and stay safe!