March 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 62
Advertisement

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 01, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Privacy and Information Security Law Blog-Hunton Andrews Kurth

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Bill to Amend the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Introduced to Congress

Friday, March 3, 2023

On February 24, 2023, Representative Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina introduced a bill proposing the creation of the Data Privacy Act of 2023. The bill proposes to amend the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (“GLBA”) by making the following changes:

  • Financial institutions would need to notify “consumers” (in addition to customers) that their nonpublic personal information (“NPI”) is being collected;

  • The definition of GLBA-covered “financial institution” would be updated to include “data aggregators”;

  • The definition of NPI would be broadened to align it with the definition of “personal information” under the California Consumer Privacy Act. In particular, NPI would include “information that identifies, relates to, describes, is reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer”;

  • The privacy notice required by GLB would be expanded to include additional required content;

  • Consumers would have the right to request access to and delete their NPI;

  • Financial institutions would be required to notify relevant third parties when a consumer opts out of data sharing with those parties, thus also requiring the third parties to terminate such sharing; and

  • Financial institutions would be required to provide an opportunity to opt out of data collection (in addition to data sharing with non-affiliated third parties) if the collection is not necessary to provide the product or service offered by the entity. Financial institutions also would be required to specify in their privacy notice a description of any NPI collected for purposes that extend beyond providing the particular financial product or service.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 62
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Privacy and Cybersecurity

In today’s digital economy, companies face unprecedented challenges in managing privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with the collection, use and disclosure of personal information about their customers and employees. The complex framework of global legal requirements impacting the collection, use and disclosure of personal information makes it imperative that modern businesses have a sophisticated understanding of the issues if they want to effectively compete in today’s economy.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s privacy and cybersecurity practice helps companies manage data and...

[email protected]
212 309 1223 direct
www.huntonak.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement