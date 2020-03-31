March 31, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

March 31, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 29, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Elise Holtzman Gerson
Albert E. Dotson, Jr.
Bilzin Sumberg
New Miami Blog

CARES Act Provides Funds and Broadened Authority for Federal Government Contracts

Monday, March 30, 2020

We have been keeping you up to date on the effects of COVID-19 on local government contracting. Now, the federal government has taken a huge step forward. On March 27, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, providing billions in funds for private individuals, businesses, and government contracts. With respect to government contracts, the CARES Act provides $3.8 million for a defense health program, $1 billion for defense purchases pursuant to the Defense Production Act of 1950 over the next two years, and funds to improve information technology services at numerous federal government departments. These funds will provide a host of opportunities for existing and prospective government contractors.

The CARES Act also authorizes agencies to modify federal contracts with contractors whose employees cannot perform work (at a federally approved site) or telework. Agencies are permitted to amend contracts, without consideration, to require the government to reimburse paid sick or family leave paid between January 1, 2020,  and September 30, 2020. The reimbursement cannot exceed an average of 40 hours per week per employee, and cannot exceed the minimum billing rates stated in the contract.  Importantly, contractors must work with the agency to obtain this relief as it is not mandated by the CARES Act, but rather it is within the agency’s discretion.

© 2020 Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Elise Holtzman Gerson Land land Use and Government Relations Lawyer Bilzin Sumberg Law Firm
Elise Holtzman Gerson
Associate

Elise focuses her land use and government relations practice on guiding clients through land use issues and representing clients in all levels of the procurement process. Elise understands how law and policy influence business and development, and her grasp of the political dynamics in South Florida makes her an invaluable advocate on behalf of her clients. This is particularly true when she helps navigate clients through the RFP and/or administrative bid protest process.

egerson@bilzin.com
305-350-2402
www.bilzin.com/
Albert E. Dotson, Jr.
Albert Dotson, Bilzin Sumberg Law Firm, Real Estate and Land Development Attorney
Partner

Nationally recognized for his work on public-private partnerships (P3), Al's experience includes rail and transit facilities, airports, marinas, sports stadiums, convention centers, healthcare/life sciences facilities, educational institutions, water and sewer facilities, and parking structures.

Al is recognized throughout Florida for his work representing local, national, and international clients in responding to government contract solicitations and defending against, or prosecuting quasi-judicial and judicial bid protests.

info@bilzin.com
305-350-2411
www.bilzin.com