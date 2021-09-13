CBP Laredo Port of Entry Holds 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

Sunday, September 12, 2021

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in the early hours of September 11, 2021. Local, state and county law enforcement partners and first responders gathered to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the fateful events that occurred that day in our country.



“It’s been 20 years since the attacks on our Nation and not a day goes by that we don’t remember and honor those who lost their lives that day,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The brazen acts of terrorism on our homeland changed the course of American history and led to the founding of our agency.”

A combined Law Enforcement Honor Guard presented the colors, raised the American flag to full staff and then lowered the flag to half-staff to honor the lives lost on 9/11. A bugler intoned taps and a CBP Officer sang Amazing Grace. A moment of radio silence was observed at 7:46 a.m., the exact moment Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the World Trade Center North Tower. Then an Air and Marine Operations, Laredo Air Branch helicopter conducted a flyover and hovered over the various law enforcement units and first responders stood in formation on the bridge span.

In attendance were representatives from the Laredo Field Office, Laredo Port of Entry, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Consul General, Transportation Security Administration, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, and the Laredo Fire Department.

The CBP employees from the Laredo Port of Entry would like to express their gratitude to all of the men and woman of law enforcement and first responders for attending the 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and for their continued bravery, strength and resolve to face the unknown as they protect our community.

