July 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 188
Advertisement

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 05, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Faraz Qaisrani

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Inside Business Immigration

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

CBP Launches ESTA Mobile Application

Thursday, July 6, 2023

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently launched a new mobile application that allows travelers from 40 countries to submit applications for U.S. travel through their smartphones and tablets. The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is an automated online application system which determines the eligibility of visitors traveling to the United States to enter the country without obtaining a visa stamp at a U.S. consulate. Pursuant to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Visa Waiver Program, an ESTA approval authorizes eligible travelers to enter the United States for up to 90 days for business or tourism-related travel. 

Though each trip is limited to 90 days, an approved ESTA application remains valid for a period of two years, or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. An eligible traveler can make multiple trips to the United States during this period, without having to re-apply for another ESTA.

Prior to the launch of the ESTA mobile app, travelers could apply for authorization only through the official CBP website, which continues to service ESTA applications. According to CBP’s recent announcement, the new ESTA mobile app allows travelers to:

  • Launch an ESTA application;

  • Scan an image of their passport;

  • Have their passport read and confirmed;

  • Upload a live video selfie to confirm their identity;

  • Add personal and travel details to their application;

  • Answer eligibility questions;

  • Review and submit their application;

  • Make changes or updates to their application or profile;

  • Receive notifications and application status updates; and

  • Save time by storing their preferences and profile details within the app.

The ESTA mobile app is available in 24 languages and is designed to serve travelers in all 40 countries whose citizens are permitted by DHS to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa. Travelers can download the free ESTA mobile app from the App Store (Apple) or the Google Play Store (Android).

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 187
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Faraz Qaisrani Associate Greenberg Traurig
Faraz Qaisrani
Associate

Faraz Qaisrani is a member of the Immigration & Compliance Practice in Greenberg Traurig’s Atlanta office. Faraz focuses his practice on a full range of corporate immigration and compliance matters. He advises corporate clients on various employment-based non-immigrant petitions and visa applications (H-1B, TN, L-1A, L-1B, E-2, H-1B1, E-3, , etc.) as well as immigrant petitions filed with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Faraz also represents clients on corporate immigration related matters filed with the Department of Labor (DOL...

[email protected]
1 678.553.2100
www.gtlaw.com/en