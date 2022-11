Craig W. Budner is the firm’s global strategic growth partner. In this role, Craig manages the global recruiting and integration functions for the firm. He also manages the firm’s global business development, marketing, and media relations functions. Additionally, he serves on the firm’s management and advisory committees.

As a practicing lawyer, Craig maintains a national practice concentrating in counseling commercial litigation and arbitration with a strong focus on outsourcing. He leverages his skills to benefit many clients in the...