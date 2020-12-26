Congress Passes New and Additional Support For Health Care Providers, Patients, COVID-19 Mitigation and Vaccination
On Monday, December 21, Congress enacted a $900 billion stimulus package that includes support for American health care providers and patients impacted by COVID-19, and additional funding for COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination.
The complete stimulus package contains a significant number of health care measures. The following is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all these measures, but rather a highlight of those that we feel may be of particular importance or interest to our clients.
Support for Providers and Hospitals
Provides $3 billion to the Provider Relief Fund, a source of funding to health care service providers who have lost revenue due to COVID-19; allows the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to distribute 85% of the grants through a process that will prioritize, among other things, a provider’s financial loss.
Changes how providers calculate revenue loss for purposes of applying for provider relief grants in an effort to reflect more accurate revenue losses for providers and hospitals; allows hospitals to calculate lost revenue based on their budgeted revenue, as long as a budget was in place by March 27, 2020.
Delays implementation of parts of the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (specifically, the GPC1X) to mitigate the impact of cuts to certain health care providers.
Provides a 3.75% boost to all health care providers to offset the impact of the final implementation of the complete Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.
Suspends for another three months the 2% Medicare payment cut that was required under sequestration and scheduled to take effect on December 31, 2020.
Delays planned cuts to Medicaid disproportionate-share hospital (DSH) payments through fiscal year 2023, a provision that will help hospitals that service a high number of Medicaid patients.
Ending Surprise Medical Billing, Increasing Transparency in Provider Quality, Cost Data
Enacts the “No Surprises Act” to include a provision to end surprise medical billing, the circumstance in which a patient is treated out-of-network, leading to unanticipated costs for the health care services; requires providers and insurers to negotiate an agreement, with binding arbitration available if an agreement cannot be reached.
Prohibits gag clauses in contracts between providers and payers, allowing individuals, including patients and referring providers, to see cost and quality data on providers.
Makes changes to clarify aspects of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) review of biosimilars and orphan drugs.
Provides increased transparency around biologic patents by codifying and updating the “Purple Book” maintained by the FDA.
Support for COVID-19 Mitigation and Vaccination
Provides $20 billion to fund free vaccinations for all Americans; also provides $8 billion to facilitate an effective and efficient vaccination process.
Provides $22 billion to states for help with testing, tracing, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
