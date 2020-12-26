Congress Passes New and Additional Support For Health Care Providers, Patients, COVID-19 Mitigation and Vaccination

Thursday, December 24, 2020

On Monday, December 21, Congress enacted a $900 billion stimulus package that includes support for American health care providers and patients impacted by COVID-19, and additional funding for COVID-19 mitigation and vaccination.

The complete stimulus package contains a significant number of health care measures. The following is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all these measures, but rather a highlight of those that we feel may be of particular importance or interest to our clients.

Support for Providers and Hospitals

Provides $3 billion to the Provider Relief Fund, a source of funding to health care service providers who have lost revenue due to COVID-19; allows the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to distribute 85% of the grants through a process that will prioritize, among other things, a provider’s financial loss.

Changes how providers calculate revenue loss for purposes of applying for provider relief grants in an effort to reflect more accurate revenue losses for providers and hospitals; allows hospitals to calculate lost revenue based on their budgeted revenue, as long as a budget was in place by March 27, 2020.

Delays implementation of parts of the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (specifically, the GPC1X) to mitigate the impact of cuts to certain health care providers.

Provides a 3.75% boost to all health care providers to offset the impact of the final implementation of the complete Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

Suspends for another three months the 2% Medicare payment cut that was required under sequestration and scheduled to take effect on December 31, 2020.

Delays planned cuts to Medicaid disproportionate-share hospital (DSH) payments through fiscal year 2023, a provision that will help hospitals that service a high number of Medicaid patients.

Ending Surprise Medical Billing, Increasing Transparency in Provider Quality, Cost Data