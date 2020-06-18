CPSC Will Hold Webinar on Improvements to SaferProducts.gov
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) will hold a public webinar on July 1, 2020, to receive information from interested parties about changes to CPSC’s Publicly Available Consumer Product Safety Information Database, www.SaferProducts.gov, that are in development to improve the website’s usefulness and navigability. CPSC states in its June 18, 2020, Federal Register notice that based, in part, on input from a March 2019 public hearing, CPSC is holding the webinar to show the changes to the website that are in development. 85 Fed. Reg. 36838. According to CPSC, these changes seek to improve usability and navigability on the website; make the website more mobile friendly with other devices, including smartphones and tablets; and improve cross-browser compatibility. Participants who register for the webinar will have an opportunity to see these changes and provide feedback to CPSC through a moderated discussion. All attendees should pre-register for the webinar.