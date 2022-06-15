Deserve to Win Podcast Episode 1: THE WOLF of the TCPA–Anthony Paronich [PODCAST]
Well folks I have been teasing this for long enough. Here it is–our first episode of Deserve to Win.
I think you’re going to love it.
We discuss:
The huge changes to online disclosures imposed by Berman;
The FTC being back to full strength;
The FTC’s new earth shattering telemarketing record retention rules (is this constitutional?)
Lead providers being chased for allegedly fraudulent leads in Mantha;
And recalling the central debate in Plato’s Republic, we debate whether being a “good guy” in the call center game makes sense in light of all the bad actors.