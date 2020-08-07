August 7, 2020

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Ligia Duarte Botelho
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Brag Biobased Products Blog

DOE Announces $64 Million In Funding For H2@Scale Projects

Friday, August 7, 2020

On July 20, 2020, DOE announced that approximately $64 Million in funding for 18 projects to advance the H2@Scale vision. H2@Scale is a concept that explores the potential for wide-scale hydrogen production and utilization in the United States to enable resiliency of the power generation and transmission sectors while aligning diverse domestic industries, competitiveness, and job creation. Funded through DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO), the 18 selected projects will advance hydrogen storage and infrastructure technologies.

