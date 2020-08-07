DOE Announces $64 Million In Funding For H2@Scale Projects

Ligia Duarte Botelho, M.A., Manager with B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM), assists consortia in reaching and exceeding their institutional goals in policy advocacy, public outreach, product stewardship, and testing and compliance. Ms. Botelho offers BCCM clients the significant experience she gained as manager of a national medical science research and policy consortium, with a demonstrated excellence in synthesizing and communicating effective advocacy messages in her work with academic, global health, and science institutions. Ms. Botelho holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Kings College London, is fully trilingual (English, French, and Portuguese), and has experience working with government agencies in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Ms. Botelho’s administrative and management support services include organizing and administrating conferences and annual meetings, managing budgets, leading membership recruitment, and building consensus on strategic goals. She also tracks pertinent regulatory issues, alerting consortium members promptly of relevant industry or government developments, and assists in the preparation of comments submitted to government agencies.