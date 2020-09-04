September 4, 2020

Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Ligia Duarte Botelho
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
DOE Requests Input On Hydrogen And Fuel Cells R&D Activities And Strategy

Friday, September 4, 2020

On August 12, 2020, DOE issued an RFI to obtain industry, academia, and research community input on DOE’s hydrogen and fuel cells R&D and demonstration activities and strategies, including its H2@Scale initiative. DOE hopes that feedback received will help its Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office’s (HFTO) research priorities and goals to ensure that they address current and future needs of the hydrogen and fuel cells industry. The information will also help HFTO to guide the work being conducted through National Laboratory consortia launched to focus on challenges specific to electrolyzers and heavy-duty fuel cell applications. RFI topics include: H2@Scale; R&D priorities; near-, medium-, and long-term strategy; and approaches to foster collaboration. Responses must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on September 15, 2020.

©2020 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume X, Number 248

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Ligia Duarte Botelho
Ligia Duarte Botelho Bergeson Campbell Manager
Manager

Ligia Duarte Botelho, M.A., Manager with B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM), assists consortia in reaching and exceeding their institutional goals in policy advocacy, public outreach, product stewardship, and testing and compliance.  Ms. Botelho offers BCCM clients the significant experience she gained as manager of a national medical science research and policy consortium, with a demonstrated excellence in synthesizing and communicating effective advocacy messages in her work with academic, global health, and science institutions.  Ms. Botelho holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Kings College London, is fully trilingual (English, French, and Portuguese), and has experience working with government agencies in the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Ms. Botelho’s administrative and management support services include organizing and administrating conferences and annual meetings, managing budgets, leading membership recruitment, and building consensus on strategic goals.  She also tracks pertinent regulatory issues, alerting consortium members promptly of relevant industry or government developments, and assists in the preparation of comments submitted to government agencies.

lbotelho@bc-cm.com
202-833-6583
www.bc-cm.com