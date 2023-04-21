April 21, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 111
Advertisement

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Paula M. Devereaux

Pierce Atwood LLP
Massachusetts Dirt and Development Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Does the 9th Circuit’s Rejection of Berkeley, CA’s Municipal Gas Ban Spell Doom For Massachusetts’ Own Gas-Banning “Demonstration Program”?

Friday, April 21, 2023

We bring to your attention this post by our colleague Randy Rich of Pierce Atwood’s Energy Infrastructure Group on the 9th Circuit’s decision earlier this week in California Restaurant Association v. City of Berkeley, No. 21-16278. The court decided that the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act, 42 U.S.C. § 6297(c), preempts the City of Berkeley’s ordinance banning natural gas piping within newly constructed buildings. Interestingly, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was part of a group of states that filed an amicus brief urging the 9th Circuit to find no federal preemption and thus uphold the Berkeley ordinance.

Although the 9th Circuit’s decision isn’t legally binding here, we wonder how it will affect efforts to ban the use fossil fuels in the Commonwealth. Section 84 of Chapter 179 of the Acts of 2022 (pdf) authorizes the Mass. Department of Energy Resources (DOER) to establish a demonstration program allowing 10 cities and towns to adopt general or zoning bylaws prohibiting the use of fossil fuels in new buildings or for major renovations. DOER recently issued draft regulations for this program; the comment period ended on February 10, 2023 and we expect to see regulations issued in the coming months. The City of Cambridge is one of the 10 municipalities included in the program and the City of Boston has expressed interest in joining the group.

Will there be an effort to bring a case asserting that the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act preempts the Mass. demonstration program? We’ll keep you posted.

©2023 Pierce Atwood LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 111
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Paula M. Devereaux Partner Boston Commercial Real Estate Law Real Estate Land Use Environmental
Paula M. Devereaux
Partner

Paula Devereaux is an experienced commercial real estate and land use attorney, focusing her practice on development, zoning, permitting, planning, and environmental regulatory compliance. Paula serves as real estate counsel for a number of clients in the Greater Boston area, ranging from smaller organizations to large corporations, medical centers, retailers, and real estate firms. She regularly advises clients on Boston permitting matters, waterfront development issues, and in sales, acquisitions, and financings.

Paula is active in the real estate community, serving in leadership...

[email protected]
617488-8186
www.pierceatwood.com/people/paula-devereaux