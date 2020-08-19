Driving the Deal: Public Hospital M&A and Stakeholder Buy-In [Podcast]
Public hospital mergers and acquisitions (M&A) presents a host of complex business and legal issues for buyers, sellers, employees, local governments and numerous other stakeholders. In the second episode of our three-part Collaborative Transformation podcast series on public hospital M&A, McDermott partner Megan Rooney and Rex Burgdorfer, managing director at Juniper Advisory, discuss:
-
Key issues that hospital boards, senior leaders and partners must address to secure transaction approval
-
Strategies for identifying and educating stakeholders about the proposed transaction, including competitive benefits and tax and political implications
-
Choosing a deal structure that will work for all parties and anticipating complications that may arise with alternative deal structures
-
Effectively communicating with employees to keep hospital operations running smoothly during the transaction approval process