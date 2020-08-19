Driving the Deal: Public Hospital M&A and Stakeholder Buy-In [Podcast]

Megan R. Rooney is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP based in its Chicago office. She focuses her practice on the representation of hospitals and health systems and other health industry providers and investors. She has experience in all aspects of healthcare transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, affiliations, joint ventures and system restructurings for hospitals and other health care providers. Megan also advises hospital and health system clients on regulatory compliance with licensure, accreditation and other state and federal regulatory...