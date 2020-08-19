August 19, 2020

August 19, 2020

August 18, 2020

August 17, 2020

Article By
Megan R. Rooney
McDermott Will & Emery
Inside M&A

Driving the Deal: Public Hospital M&A and Stakeholder Buy-In [Podcast]

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Public hospital mergers and acquisitions (M&A) presents a host of complex business and legal issues for buyers, sellers, employees, local governments and numerous other stakeholders. In the second episode of our three-part Collaborative Transformation podcast series on public hospital M&A, McDermott partner Megan Rooney and Rex Burgdorfer, managing director at Juniper Advisory, discuss:

  • Key issues that hospital boards, senior leaders and partners must address to secure transaction approval

  • Strategies for identifying and educating stakeholders about the proposed transaction, including competitive benefits and tax and political implications

  • Choosing a deal structure that will work for all parties and anticipating complications that may arise with alternative deal structures

  • Effectively communicating with employees to keep hospital operations running smoothly during the transaction approval process

About this Author

Megan R. Rooney, Health Care Attorney, McDermott Will Emery Law firm
Megan R. Rooney
Partner

Megan R. Rooney is a partner in the law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP based in its Chicago office.  She focuses her practice on the representation of hospitals and health systems and other health industry providers and investors. She has experience in all aspects of healthcare transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, affiliations, joint ventures and system restructurings for hospitals and other health care providers. Megan also advises hospital and health system clients on regulatory compliance with licensure, accreditation and other state and federal regulatory...

mrooney@mwe.com
312-984-6475
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights