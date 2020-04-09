April 9, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 08, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 07, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 06, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Curtis M. Dombek
Fatema K. Merchant
Lisa C. Mays
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Global Trade Law Blog

The Emerging Landscape for Export Controls on Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Taking a break from reporting on COVID-19 legal developments, we turn for a moment to what is happening now on export control of autonomous vehicle technology.

The autonomous vehicle R&D sector is booming, largely in the last three years. Companies are investing in sensor technology and machine learning, and creating pilot programs to test self-driving cars both for individuals and ride-sharing purposes.

The Current Landscape

Export controls have been lagging behind the technology, however. Large numbers of cross-border collaboration programs have been underway, with little restriction under current export controls.

In the case of technology, an export includes not only sending technical data abroad but also sharing it, visually or orally, with a foreign person in the United States (a “deemed export”).

On the relevant Commerce Control List (CCL) published by the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry (BIS), there are several categories of Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCNs) pertinent to autonomous vehicle technology. Among these are:

  • Category 3, which covers electronics such as semiconductor devices and integrated circuits;

  • Category 5, which includes information security (encryption) items;

  • Category 6, which covers cameras and sensors; and

  • Category 7, which covers navigation and avionics, including GPS equipment.

Much of the technology relevant to autonomous driving has been either absent from the enumerated ECCNs and therefore in the catch-all category of EAR99 subject to minimal export control, or in ECCNs controlled only for antiterrorism (AT) reasons.  To date, therefore, relatively few exports of technology related to autonomous driving R&D have required export licenses.  This looks set to change, and the first steps in that direction have already been taken.  Recent press reports suggest that additional steps will soon follow.

ECRA

An expansion of U.S. export controls on “emerging” and “foundational” technologies has been initiated pursuant to the Export Control and Reform Act of 2018 (“ECRA”). ECRA requires the executive branch to identify, and the BIS to control, emerging and foundational technologies that are essential to the national security of the United States and are not already subject to export controls.

It has been widely acknowledged that technological collaboration with companies in China is one area that BIS will be targeting by means of its new controls on emerging and foundational technologies.   The concern is that a country that comes to dominate the autonomous driving field will have such an important economic advantage that U.S. national security is at stake.

BIS has already imposed new controls on some emerging technologies through the Wassenaar system of multilateral controls, and it has also issued an interim final rule to control certain geospatial imagery software with specified functionality. These geospatial imagery controls, which include some software pertinent to autonomous driving, require an export license to all destinations except Canada.

Next Steps

We should expect BIS to continue adding other technologies pertinent to autonomous driving pursuant to the ECRA.  If the initial steps taken are any guide, the new controls should remain tightly specified in terms of technical criteria.  There are, however, recent press reports indicating that other BIS export regulations affecting China will soon be amended.  The press accounts indicate that these could include potentially the CIV and APR license exceptions as well as new rules limiting exports to entities in China that are under ultimate military control.  CIV has been an important license exception for semiconductor programs involving China, and APR has been important for the China-related business of companies with affiliates and partners in countries that are close U.S. allies like the NATO countries, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.  The military end user rule presents unique challenges in the case of China because of the vast extent of state control over commercial companies in China.

All of these coming regulatory changes are sure to present urgent compliance issues for U.S. and other companies engaged in autonomous driving development, especially those that are dealing directly or indirectly with collaborators, partners, affiliates, customers and even suppliers in China.

End Note: CFIUS

This article would be incomplete without mentioning CFIUS – the Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States. CFIUS regulates foreign investment in the United States to protect national security, and the same legislation that enacted the ECRA enacted the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA).  FIRRMA made extensive revisions to CFIUS national security reviews, one of which was to target cross-border investments in U.S. companies with critical technologies, including those that BIS defines as emerging or foundational technologies in its new controls.  Under FIRRMA and the FIRRMA implementing regulations recently issued by CFIUS, many technology investments (including investments in foreign companies with U.S. subsidiaries) are now subject to mandatory pre-closing notification to CFIUS, which has the power to impose mitigation conditions or even block the investments.  As a result, when BIS adds areas of autonomous driving technology to its emerging or foundational technology controls, foreign investments in those same technologies will become subject to stricter CFIUS scrutiny.

Copyright © 2020, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Curtis Dombek, Attorney, Lawyer, Governmental Contracts, Sheppard Mullin Law Firm
Curtis M. Dombek
Partner

Curt Dombek is a partner in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group. Curt divides his time between the firm's Brussels and Los Angeles offices.

Areas of Practice

Mr. Dombek has practiced since 1983 in the field of international trade. He advises clients on the full range of international regulatory issues, including civilian and military export controls, trade sanctions and blocking orders, Customs matters, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the USA Patriot Act, Free Trade Agreements, CFIUS reviews of foreign...

cdombek@sheppardmullin.com
213-617-5595
www.SheppardMullin.com
Fatema K. Merchant
Fatema Merchant, international, trade, Lawyer, Sheppard Mullin
Associate

Fatema Merchant is an associate in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Fatema’s practice focuses on investigations and compliance counseling related to international trade laws.  She has extensive experience with U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and U.S.-Sanctioned Countries investigations, compliance, due diligence, and training.  Fatema also advises clients on compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Export Administration Regulations, Customs and Anti-Money Laundering regulations.  At Sheppard Mullin, she serves on the D.C. Diversity Working Group, Recruiting Committee, and is co-chair of the DC women lawyers’ group.  Fatema also serves on the pro bono committee and is actively involved in various pro bono matters, including preparing asylum applications and working with students at American University to seek resettlement for Iraqi refugees as part of the Iraqi Refugee Assistance Program.   

fmerchant@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4930
www.sheppardmullin.com
Lisa C. Mays
Lisa C. Mays, Sheppard Mullin, Government Investigations Attorney, International Trade Lawyer
Associate

Lisa Mays is an associate in the Government Contracts, Investigations & International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington D.C. office.

  • J.D., The George Washington University Law School, 2015

  • B.A., University of Southern California, 2010

lmays@sheppardmullin.com
202.747.2307
www.sheppardmullin.com