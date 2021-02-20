February 20, 2021

February 19, 2021

February 18, 2021

February 17, 2021

Article By
EPA
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
EPA Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Texas

Saturday, February 20, 2021

WASHINGTON (February 19, 2021) — In response to a request received today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Jane Nishida has issued an emergency fuel waiver for Texas, effective immediately.

Acting Administrator Nishida determined that extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances exist in Texas as a result of severe winter weather conditions.

EPA issued a temporary emergency fuel waiver of the Texas Low Emission Diesel (TxLED) and El Paso oxygenate requirements that apply in Texas through March 5, 2021.  

The Clean Air Act allows Acting Administrator Nishida, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Acting Secretary David Huizenga, to waive certain fuel requirements to address emergency fuel shortages.

As required by law, EPA and DOE evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest. EPA and DOE are continuing to actively monitor the fuel supply situation, and will act expeditiously if extreme and unusual supply circumstances exist in other areas.

To mitigate any impacts on air quality, the Clean Air Act provides strict criteria for when fuel waivers may be granted, and requires that waivers be limited as much as possible in terms of their geographic scope and duration.

More information about fuel waivers: https://www.epa.gov/enforcement/fuel-waivers

Read this article in it's original. form here.

