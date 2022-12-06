Episode 3: The Future Powered By Hyperscale Cloud Computing with David Sloan of Microsoft [PODCAST]
In our third episode, David Sloan, Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, joins Christopher McKenna and Natasha Allen for an in-depth discussion about hyperscale cloud computing. What is it and how did it power the rapid digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic? How does it differ from “standard” cloud computing and what benefits does it offer by comparison? Where does it intersect with areas of investment such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity?
Go Deeper:
-
Competing Interests: Data Ownership at the Crossroads of SaaS Stakeholders and Regulation
-
Foley & Lardner’s Innovative Technology Insights podcast focuses on the wide-ranging innovations shaping today’s business, regulatory, and scientific landscape. With guest speakers who work in a diverse set of fields, from artificial intelligence to genomics, our discussions examine not only on the legal implications of these changes but also on the impact they will have on our daily lives.