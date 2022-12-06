December 6, 2022

Volume XII, Number 340

37

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 06, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 05, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Natasha Allen
Christopher J. McKenna

Foley & Lardner LLP
Insights/Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Episode 3: The Future Powered By Hyperscale Cloud Computing with David Sloan of Microsoft [PODCAST]

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

In our third episode, David SloanChief Technology Officer for Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, joins Christopher McKenna and Natasha Allen for an in-depth discussion about hyperscale cloud computing. What is it and how did it power the rapid digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic? How does it differ from “standard” cloud computing and what benefits does it offer by comparison? Where does it intersect with areas of investment such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity?

 

 

Go Deeper:

Foley & Lardner’s Innovative Technology Insights podcast focuses on the wide-ranging innovations shaping today’s business, regulatory, and scientific landscape. With guest speakers who work in a diverse set of fields, from artificial intelligence to genomics, our discussions examine not only on the legal implications of these changes but also on the impact they will have on our daily lives.

© 2022 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 340
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Natasha Allen
Partner

Natasha Allen is a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices, where she is a member of the Venture Capital, M&A and Transactions Practices. Natasha is a strategic advisor for her clients, supporting leadership teams in complex decision-making.

Prior to joining Foley, Natasha was a founding partner at a corporate and transactional law firm, where she counseled startups and emerging companies on debt and equity financing, venture capital financing, commercial matters and general...

[email protected]
650-251-1112
www.foley.com/en/
Christopher J. McKenna
Christopher J. McKenna, Foley Lardner, IP Lawyer, Patent
Partner

Christopher McKenna is a partner and intellectual property lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP. He practices in the areas of intellectual property protection, litigation, and due diligence. Mr. McKenna is a member of the firm’s Electronics Practice and Technology Industry Team.

Mr. McKenna’s intellectual property protection experience involves all aspects of patent protection and strategic counseling, including establishing patent positions for startups, patent portfolio development for emerging technology companies, and world wide patent...

[email protected]
617-342-4057
www.foley.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement