January 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 12

55

January 11, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 09, 2023

Edmund T. Baxa Jr
Alexis P. Robertson

Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley Career Perspectives

Episode 97: Ed Baxa, Partner [PODCAST]

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

This episode of The Path & The Practice features Ed Baxa, a litigation partner in Foley’s Orlando office. In this conversation, Ed reflects on growing-up in Fairfax County, VA, and attending the University of Virginia for undergrad and law school. He discusses serving as a public defender after earning his J.D. and working for a small law firm before joining Foley, after about a decade of practice. Ed reflects on the growth of Foley—watching it grow from approximately 200 attorneys to over 1100—and his experience as office managing partner of Orlando, serving on Foley’s Management Committee, and Compensation Committee. Ed also highlights the lead role he has played, as chair of Foley’s National Pro Bono Committee, in expanding Foley’s pro bono efforts. Finally, Ed provides insight on how the game slows down as you become more senior in your career. Listen to the full discussion below.   

Ed’s Profile:

  • Title: Partner

  • Foley Office: Orlando

  • Practice Area: Litigation

  • Hometown: Fairfax County, VA

  • College: University of Virginia

  • Law School: University of Virginia School of Law

 

 

© 2023 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 11
About this Author

Edmund T. Baxa Jr Partner Foley & Lardner LLP
Edmund T. Baxa Jr
Partner

Ed Baxa is a partner and litigation attorney with Foley & Lardner LLP where he maintains a complex commercial litigation practice focusing on construction law. This includes representation of owners, general contractors, design professionals, subcontractors, and suppliers in contract drafting and negotiation, bid protests, workouts, claims litigation, and arbitration proceedings. He...

Alexis P. Robertson
Alexis P. Robertson Director of Diversity & Inclusion Foley and Lardner LLP
Director of Diversity & Inclusion

Alexis Robertson is the director of diversity & inclusion for Foley & Lardner LLP. She provides firm-wide strategic direction and oversight on all diversity and inclusion related matters. She works closely with the firm’s Talent Management, Recruiting, Business Development, and Human Resources departments and supervises the firm’s diversity and inclusion team. Alexis is also the host of Foley’s...

