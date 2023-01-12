Episode 97: Ed Baxa, Partner [PODCAST]

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

This episode of The Path & The Practice features Ed Baxa, a litigation partner in Foley’s Orlando office. In this conversation, Ed reflects on growing-up in Fairfax County, VA, and attending the University of Virginia for undergrad and law school. He discusses serving as a public defender after earning his J.D. and working for a small law firm before joining Foley, after about a decade of practice. Ed reflects on the growth of Foley—watching it grow from approximately 200 attorneys to over 1100—and his experience as office managing partner of Orlando, serving on Foley’s Management Committee, and Compensation Committee. Ed also highlights the lead role he has played, as chair of Foley’s National Pro Bono Committee, in expanding Foley’s pro bono efforts. Finally, Ed provides insight on how the game slows down as you become more senior in your career. Listen to the full discussion below.

Ed’s Profile: