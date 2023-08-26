EUON Posts Nanopinion on Nanocrystals Coating by Friction

Friday, August 25, 2023

On August 15, 2023, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) published a Nanopinion entitled “Nanocrystals Coating by Friction. A New Approach for Advanced Materials” by Dr. Bentejui Medina-Clavijo, Senior Fellow at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), and Professor Andrey Chuvilin, head of the Electron Microscopy Laboratory at nanoGUNE. According to the authors, it has been found that friction “can dramatically change the surface properties of a perlitic steel and increase the ultimate strength. More importantly, it has been found that, under certain working conditions, machining has the potential to treat the surface of the parts being manufactured, with little added industrial cost.” The authors state that friction treatment of surfaces “has the potential to become an industrially viable treatment to improve the properties of manufactured surfaces. … A proper understanding of how they are produced and how to exploit them can represent a competitive advantage for innovative companies.”