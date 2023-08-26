August 26, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 238
Advertisement

7

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 25, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 23, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

EUON Posts Nanopinion on Nanocrystals Coating by Friction

Friday, August 25, 2023

On August 15, 2023, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) published a Nanopinion entitled “Nanocrystals Coating by Friction. A New Approach for Advanced Materials” by Dr. Bentejui Medina-Clavijo, Senior Fellow at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), and Professor Andrey Chuvilin, head of the Electron Microscopy Laboratory at nanoGUNE. According to the authors, it has been found that friction “can dramatically change the surface properties of a perlitic steel and increase the ultimate strength. More importantly, it has been found that, under certain working conditions, machining has the potential to treat the surface of the parts being manufactured, with little added industrial cost.” The authors state that friction treatment of surfaces “has the potential to become an industrially viable treatment to improve the properties of manufactured surfaces. … A proper understanding of how they are produced and how to exploit them can represent a competitive advantage for innovative companies.”

©2023 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 237
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com