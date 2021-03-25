March 25, 2021

Volume XI, Number 84

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 25, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 24, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 23, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Advertisement

Facebook’s Augmented-Reality: Controlling Computer Functions with Your Mind

Thursday, March 25, 2021

What if you could control a computer with your mind? Well, Facebook’s latest device may allow you to do just that. Facebook recently announced that it has created a wristband that allows you to move a digital object just by thinking about it. The wristband looks like a large iPod on a strap and uses sensors to detect the user’s movements through electromyography (EMG). EMG interprets electrical activity from motor nerves as information is transmitted from the brain to the hand. An example: you could navigate through the augmented-reality menus by thinking about moving your finger to scroll through the options. However, Facebook notes that this “control”  is coming from the part of the brain that controls motor information, not thought.

The wristband is still in the research-and-development phase at Facebook’s Reality Labs;  no details about its cost or release date have been provided yet. This wristband is part of Facebook’s push for every-day virtual reality and augmented-reality products for consumers, and it’s likely only the beginning.

Facebook also released information earlier this month about its augmented-reality glasses that, as you walk past your favorite coffee shop, might ask you if you want to place an order. Herein lies a privacy dilemma: products such as these glasses and wristband mean that companies like Facebook will have access to even more data points about consumers than they already do. In the coffee shop for example, the company and its advertising partners would know what kind of coffee you prefer, where you live/work/ frequently visit, and either by submission or statistical deduction, also know your demographic, health, and other personal information. A personalized consumer profile based on your every move could easily be created (or more likely added to the already-existing profile about your buying behaviors).

Advertisement
Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 84
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Associate

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

krattigan@rc.com
401-709-3357
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement