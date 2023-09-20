September 20, 2023

Federal Judge Blocks the California Age-Appropriate Design Code

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

On September 18, 2023, Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted NetChoice’s request for preliminary injunction in NetChoice v. Bonta, finding that NetChoice is likely to succeed on its claim that the California Age-Appropriate Design Code (“CA AADC”) violates the First Amendment. Specifically, the Court found that, as a speech restriction, the CA AADC would likely fail both strict scrutiny and a lesser standard of scrutiny. The preliminary injunction blocks the CA AADC from going into effect until the case is resolved. As a result, the CA AADC may not become effective as planned on July 1, 2024.

