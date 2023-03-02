March 2, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 61
March 02, 2023

Birgit Matthiesen
Samantha Overly

ArentFox Schiff LLP
A Forward Look at IRA’s Sweeping Impact on the EV Sector [PODCAST]

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Five Questions, Five Answers

The US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Will your Company be Ready in 2023?

In this latest installment of Five Questions/Five Answers, Birgit Matthiesen speaks to her colleague, Samantha Overly, to get the latest from Washington on the roll out of the IRA.

When will the rules kick in? Why will the proposed rules be important to watch? What will the rules dictate in regards to clean energy manufacturing and investment credits? Who can take advantage of these important incentives presented by the IRA?

 

 

Birgit Matthiesen
Director, North American Manufacturing

Birgit works with a team of colleagues to assist companies and business groups with cross-border business interests, ranging from import risk mitigation to broader trade competitive objectives.

Birgit’s career was launched as a Customs inspector at the US/Canada border. Today, from Washington, DC, Birgit brings to ArentFox Schiff a deep and broad understanding of trade policy and its implications for the corporate sector. That insight can be read in her numerous articles and media interviews over the years but is truly demonstrated in corporate...

[email protected]
202-350-3620
www.afslaw.com
Samantha Overly
Associate

Samantha Overly is an Associate at ArentFox Schiff's D.C. office. Samantha has a broad federal tax practice with an emphasis on providing tax planning and transactional advice to U.S. and non-U.S. based businesses and their investors. She advises clients with respect to tax issues in the areas of corporate reorganizations, joint ventures, investment funds, real estate investment trusts, and tax-exempt organizations.

Before joining ArentFox Schiff, Samantha was an associate at one of the largest professional services networks in the world, where...

[email protected]
202-857-6016
www.afslaw.com/
