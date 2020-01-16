January 16, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 16, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 15, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

GAO Says FAA Could Leverage Drone Test Site Data for More Effective Integration

Thursday, January 16, 2020

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) wrote in a report published last week that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has facilitated approximately 15,000 drone research flights since 2015, but that the FAA could make better use of the data it collects from these drone test flights.

Since 2015, both public and private entities have used the FAA test sites to assess technologies for numerous UAS activities, including inspecting utilities, carrying passengers, and package delivery. The GAO says this research provides a plethora of data on the performance of various drone capabilities and technologies that could greatly benefit the FAA’s drone integration efforts. The GAO further says that without a data analysis plan, the FAA could miss an opportunity to better use the data to inform and enhance overall integration and operational standards.

Additionally, the FAA reports only limited public information about how the research relates to its integration plans. The GAO believes more information on test sites’ research and results would be helpful for industry stakeholders’ own research efforts, which are typically used in conjunction with the FAA’s research to harmonize integration. The GAO further believes that if more information were available to stakeholders, then more stakeholders might use the FAA test sites to conduct their own research, which would, in turn, increase the data available to the FAA for the government’s integration efforts.

Overall, the GAO report recommended that the FAA:

  1. Develop a data analysis plan for test site data; and,

  2. Share more information on how this program informs integration, while protecting proprietary data.

The FAA has partially agreed to the first recommendation and fully agreed with the second recommendation. We will monitor the FAA’s efforts in these regards as the agency continues its drone integration efforts over the next year.

Copyright © 2020 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Kathryn Rattigan Attorney Cybersecurity Data Privacy
Kathryn M. Rattigan
Associate

Kathryn Rattigan is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She advises clients on data privacy and security, cybersecurity, and compliance with related state and federal laws. Kathryn also provides legal advice regarding the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS, or drones) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. She represents clients across all industries, such as insurance, health care, education, energy, and construction.

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Compliance

Kathryn helps clients comply...

krattigan@rc.com
401-709-3357
www.rc.com