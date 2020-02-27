February 27, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

February 27, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 25, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 24, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Health Care Industry Practice Group
McDermott Will & Emery
Health Care Law Reform

THE GOVERNING HEALTH PODCAST Re-Evaluating The Health System Business Model: A Conversation With Ken Kaufman

Thursday, February 27, 2020

With new initiatives from major business disruptors in healthcare, we are seeing clearly a new digital platform and a new business model for healthcare. This new model is a radical change for hospitals and demands the attention of hospital boards. On this episode of the Governing Health podcast, Michael Peregrine and special guest Ken Kaufman, Managing Director and Chair at Kaufman Hall, discuss the state of the hospital and health system business model and how boards can lead the way in strategic planning that addresses this new business reality. The supervision, compensation and retention of senior executive leadership is an increasingly pressing issue for boards of directors. 

© 2020 McDermott Will & Emery

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Health Care Industry Practice Group

Members of our health industry practice focus their practice on one or more areas important to health industry clients, while maintaining flexibility to support other lawyers on a variety of matters.  Practice group members meet regularly to exchange ideas and share experiences that can be passed on to clients worldwide.

The Firm represents health care clients as either general or special counsel.  Non-institutional clients include physicians and other health professionals on both an individual and group (such as medical staff or professional association) basis.  Institutional...

sbernstein@mwe.com
617-535-4062
www.mwe.com
www.mwe.com/insights