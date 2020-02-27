THE GOVERNING HEALTH PODCAST Re-Evaluating The Health System Business Model: A Conversation With Ken Kaufman
With new initiatives from major business disruptors in healthcare, we are seeing clearly a new digital platform and a new business model for healthcare. This new model is a radical change for hospitals and demands the attention of hospital boards. On this episode of the Governing Health podcast, Michael Peregrine and special guest Ken Kaufman, Managing Director and Chair at Kaufman Hall, discuss the state of the hospital and health system business model and how boards can lead the way in strategic planning that addresses this new business reality. The supervision, compensation and retention of senior executive leadership is an increasingly pressing issue for boards of directors.