GT’s The Performance Review Podcast Episode 5: Crime Doesn’t Pay: White Collar Crime in the Workplace

Philip I. Person focuses his practice on representing employers in wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, trade secret misappropriation, non-competition, non-solicitation, and whistleblower claims. Philip is an experienced litigator, having defended employers against single-plaintiff and class action litigation in both federal and state courts. He also represents employers in labor and employment arbitrations.

Philip counsels and advises his clients on employment issues pertaining to leaves of absences, disciplinary actions, terminations,...