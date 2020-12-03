December 3, 2020

Volume X, Number 338

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 02, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 01, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

November 30, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Ryan Bykerk
Philip Person
Todd A. Pickles
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
L&E Blog
Advertisement

GT’s The Performance Review Podcast Episode 5: Crime Doesn’t Pay: White Collar Crime in the Workplace

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

In Episode 5, hosts Ryan Bykerk and Philip Person explore the intersection of employment and white collar crime with Greenberg Traurig's Todd Pickles, former Assistant U.S. Attorney.

©2020 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume X, Number 337
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ryan Bykerk, Greenberg Traurig, Labor attorney
Ryan Bykerk
Associate

Ryan C. Bykerk is a litigator in the firm’s labor and employment and litigation practice groups. Ryan has broad litigation experience in both federal and state court, and focuses his practice on helping clients develop strategies that meet their case-specific and larger business objectives. His practice primarily involves defending employers in wage and hour class actions and individual actions asserting violations of federal and state employment law, but extends to general, commercial, and financial litigation. 

bykerkr@gtlaw.com
1 310.586.7711
www.gtlaw.com/
Philip Person
Philip Person Attorney Litigation Lawyer Greenberg Traurig

Philip I. Person focuses his practice on representing employers in wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, trade secret misappropriation, non-competition, non-solicitation, and whistleblower claims. Philip is an experienced litigator, having defended employers against single-plaintiff and class action litigation in both federal and state courts. He also represents employers in labor and employment arbitrations.

Philip counsels and advises his clients on employment issues pertaining to leaves of absences, disciplinary actions, terminations,...

personp@gtlaw.com
415-655-1300
www.gtlaw.com
Todd A. Pickles
Todd A. Pickles White Collar Attorney Greenberg Traurig Sacramento, CA
Of Counsel

Todd A. Pickles represents clients in white collar matters and investigations, as well as conducting independent investigations regarding potential violations of criminal and civil law and relating to California’s Political Reform Act. Todd also represents clients in business litigation, as well as with litigation with respect to employment, tort, and environmental claims. Todd has participated in 17 federal jury trials and argued before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on multiple occasions. Todd also represents clients in federal and state court with respect to trade secret...

picklest@gtlaw.com
916.868.0628
www.gtlaw.com/en
Advertisement
Advertisement