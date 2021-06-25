HERE IT IS–The Bill That Would Send Callers to Jail for a Year (or More) For Violating the TCPA

Friday, June 25, 2021

A while back we reported that a new (terribly-named) bill was proposed that would add criminal penalties to the TCPA by a Nevada Senator. The language of the bill was not available–until now.

As you can see, the bill would make a willful violation of the TCPA a criminal offense punishable by a year in jail. Higher volume calling could land someone behind bars for three years.

Keep in kind folks, that these rules would apply even if the calls were perfectly legitimate calls to real customers for a real purpose!