September 16, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 259
Advertisement

39

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Phyllis H. Marcus
Nicholas Drews

Hunton Andrews Kurth
Hunton Retail Law Resource

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Hey Dude: Review Suppression is Illegal and You’re Obligated to Ship Goods on Time

Friday, September 15, 2023

The FTC announced an enforcement action against online shoe seller Hey Dude, Inc. (a subsidiary of Crocs, Inc.) alleging Hey Dude suppressed more than 80% of consumer reviews that provided less than four out of five stars. The complaint also alleges multiple violations of the FTC’s Mail Order Rule between 2020 and 2022. A proposed consent order would require Hey Dude to pay nearly $2 million and take certain steps to prevent future violations.

According to the FTC, Hey Dude used a third-party online management review tool to publish primarily positive consumer reviews while declining to publish more critical reviews. The agency also claims Hey Dude issued written policies and procedures directing staff to publish only positive reviews and that the company only began publishing all consumer reviews after the FTC initiated its investigation. The Commission also alleges Hey Dude violated the Mail Order Rule by failing to notify consumers of shipping delays, failing to cancel delayed orders and issue timely refunds, and failing to send prompt refunds of the original payment to consumers whose orders were not shipped.

Under the terms of the proposed consent order, Hey Dude would be required to pay $1.95 million, which the FTC has indicated will go to refunding consumers injured by Hey Dude’s misconduct. The order would also prohibit Hey Dude from future violations of the Mail Order Rule and require Hey Dude to publish all reviews it receives, including previously withheld reviews, with narrow exceptions for inappropriate content.

The Hey Dude case is only the latest example of the FTC’s heightened focus on how businesses solicit and use customer reviews. Recently, the Commission published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking intended to crack down on deceptive consumer reviews and endorsements.

Copyright © 2023, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 258
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Phyllis H. Marcus Partner Consumer Products Food Industry Retail Practices
Phyllis H. Marcus
Partner

With 17 years of experience at the FTC, Phyllis brings a unique advertising and children’s privacy vantage point to our clients.

Phyllis heads the firm’s advertising counseling practice, and focuses on all aspects of advertising, from the initial development of a claim to its ultimate defense in the marketplace. Phyllis’s practice includes claim creation and substantiation, pre-acquisition due diligence, dissemination in traditional and digital media, and both offensive and defensive competitor challenges. She also counsels clients on the intricacies of compliance with the Children’...

[email protected]
202-955-1810
www.huntonak.com
Nicholas Drews
Nicholas Drews D.C. Antitrust Lawyer Sheppard Mullin
Associate

Nicholas Drews is an Associate at Hunton Andrews Kurth's D.C. office. He focuses his practice on class action and complex litigation and antitrust issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Nick clerked in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. During law school, he served as an Articles Editor for The George Washington Law Review and worked as a student attorney with the Jacob Burns Community Legal Clinics’ Criminal Appeals and Post-Conviction Services clinic.

[email protected]
202-955-1521
www.huntonak.com/en/