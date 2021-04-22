April 22, 2021

Volume XI, Number 112

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 22, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 21, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 20, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Linn F. Freedman
Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider
Advertisement

Houston Rockets Hit with Ransomware Attack

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Houston Rockets NBA basketball franchise recently announced that it is investigating a ransomware attack that was partially prevented by internal security tools. According to the team, “unknown actors attempted to install ransomware on certain internal systems at the Rockets. However, our internal security tools prevented ransomware from being installed except for a few systems that have not impacted our operations.”

It has been reported by Bloomberg that the hacking group responsible for the attack is Babuk, which earlier claimed on its dark web page that it would publish 500 gigabytes of the Rockets’s data that it exfiltrated unless the Rockets pay an undisclosed ransom for its return. The message is reportedly no longer present on Babuk’s dark web page.

 

Advertisement
Copyright © 2021 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 112
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Linn F. Freedman, Robinson Cole Law Firm, Cybersecurity and Litigation Law Attorney, Providence
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation. She provides guidance on data privacy and cybersecurity compliance to a full range of public and private clients across all industries, such as construction, education, health care, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, utilities and critical infrastructure, marine, and charitable organizations. Linn is a member of the firm's Business Litigation Group and chairs its Data Privacy + Cybersecurity Team. She is also a member of the Financial Services Cyber-Compliance Team (CyFi ...

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement