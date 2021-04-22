Houston Rockets Hit with Ransomware Attack

Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Houston Rockets NBA basketball franchise recently announced that it is investigating a ransomware attack that was partially prevented by internal security tools. According to the team, “unknown actors attempted to install ransomware on certain internal systems at the Rockets. However, our internal security tools prevented ransomware from being installed except for a few systems that have not impacted our operations.”

It has been reported by Bloomberg that the hacking group responsible for the attack is Babuk, which earlier claimed on its dark web page that it would publish 500 gigabytes of the Rockets’s data that it exfiltrated unless the Rockets pay an undisclosed ransom for its return. The message is reportedly no longer present on Babuk’s dark web page.