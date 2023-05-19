May 19, 2023

Angelika Munger

Troutman Firm
TCPAWorld

HOW ONE COMPANY IS SELF-REGULATING IN THE LEAD GEN SPACE And Their Response to the NPRM

Thursday, May 18, 2023

While weeding through the many comments submitted to the FCC for the NPRM around “Closing the Lead Generation Loophole” I came across a comment from a business that brought a very thoughtful perspective to how a business can and is successfully self-regulating in the lead gen space. Solar Reviews shares some pretty good insight, check out the highlights below.

Solar Review purposes the following recommendations as solutions to assist in solving the issues outlined by the NPRM.

  • Empower the consumer with the option to select how many service providers they would like to call them. Pointing out a reasonable amount to some consumers could be 1-2 while others may prefer up to 10 when comparison shopping.

  • Expresses the importance of matching consumers to the right service providers and how this may increase the potential value of a lead and buyers will value higher conversion rates.

  • Matching consumers with licensed service providers that also provide the services they are licensed for.

  • Restrictions on outbound origination numbers. Requiring businesses to use the same number to contact the consumer and eliminate the possibility of spinning up multiple numbers to contact consumers with.

  • Address some concerns around scripts that run in the background that aids in capturing consumer consent.

Check out their full comment here and their flow charts to support the everyday solutions that they appear to have in place as thriving business practices.

© 2023 Troutman Firm
