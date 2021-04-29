Hydrogen Rising: Wading In: Water Resource Issues in the Development of the Hydrogen Economy [PODCAST]
K&L Gates’ Environment, Land, and Natural Resources partner Alyssa Moir discusses with co-host David Wochner issues associated with water resources and the development of hydrogen at scale, specifically addressing U.S. legal regimes governing water use and possible innovations that could assist hydrogen market developers deal with challenges presented by the huge quantities of water required for green hydrogen.