Hydrogen Rising: Wading In: Water Resource Issues in the Development of the Hydrogen Economy [PODCAST]

Alyssa Moir is an associate in the Environmental, Land Use and Natural Resources and Energy and Utilities groups in the Seattle office. Alyssa’s practice focuses on regulatory compliance and litigation related to air quality, water resources, land use, greenhouse gas regulation, and MTCA and CERCLA. She has represented individuals, municipalities, and corporations before state regulatory agencies, administrative hearings boards and in state courts.

Alyssa also advises clients in permitting strategies for large infrastructure projects in a range...