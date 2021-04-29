April 29, 2021

Article By
Alyssa A. Moir
David L. Wochner
K&L Gates
K&L Gates HUB
Hydrogen Rising: Wading In: Water Resource Issues in the Development of the Hydrogen Economy [PODCAST]

Thursday, April 29, 2021

K&L Gates’ Environment, Land, and Natural Resources partner Alyssa Moir discusses with co-host David Wochner issues associated with water resources and the development of hydrogen at scale, specifically addressing U.S. legal regimes governing water use and possible innovations that could assist hydrogen market developers deal with challenges presented by the huge quantities of water required for green hydrogen.

About this Author

Alyssa A. Moir, KL Gates Law Firm, Environmental Law Attorney
Alyssa A. Moir
Associate

Alyssa Moir is an associate in the Environmental, Land Use and Natural Resources and Energy and Utilities groups in the Seattle office. Alyssa’s practice focuses on regulatory compliance and litigation related to air quality, water resources, land use, greenhouse gas regulation, and MTCA and CERCLA. She has represented individuals, municipalities, and corporations before state regulatory agencies, administrative hearings boards and in state courts.

Alyssa also advises clients in permitting strategies for large infrastructure projects in a range...

alyssa.moir@klgates.com
206-370-7965
www.klgates.com
David L. Wochner
David Wochner, KL Gates Law Firm, Public Policy Attorney
Practice Area Leader

Mr. Wochner has advised, represented and advocated on behalf of clients on natural gas, LNG and oil related matters, including natural gas and oil commodity and pipeline transportation issues, LNG imports and exports, and natural gas as a transportation fuel, before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Departments of Energy, Transportation and the Interior, EPA and on Capitol Hill. He served as lead Washington counsel on behalf of a major international drilling company in multiple Congressional and federal agency investigations and hearings related to the...

david.wochner@klgates.com
202-778-9014
www.klgates.com
