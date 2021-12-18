December 18, 2021

Volume XI, Number 352
December 17, 2021

December 16, 2021

December 15, 2021

Article By

Michael H. Neifach
Amy L. Peck

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

ICE: I-9 Flexibility to Continue Through April 2022

Friday, December 17, 2021

ICE has announced it will extend I-9 flexibility until April 30, 2022, due to continuing precautions related to COVID-19.

The guidance remains the same:

  • Employees who work exclusively in a remote setting due to COVID-19 continue to be temporarily exempt from the in-person requirements associated with Form I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification, until they start working at a worksite on a regular, consistent, or predictable basis (or until flexibility is terminated).

  • As before, ICE reiterates that, if employees are physically present at a work location, flexibility does not apply.

Advocates have been encouraging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to continue this flexibility indefinitely because, although many employees are returning to worksites, remote work will continue to play an important role in the 21st century workplace.

The ability to conduct Form I-9 verifications remotely allows companies to centralize their I-9 processes so that experienced staff can conduct the reviews, to eliminate the need to hire agents who may not be as experienced to conduct remote verifications, and to make it easier to hire key employees who may work remotely. Moreover, it would eliminate barriers to hiring individuals for whom remote work is a necessity, such as those who live in rural areas or have physical disabilities that make it impossible to attend an in-person I-9 verification.

Employers should continue to prepare for the possible end of flexibility by:

  • Keeping track of employees who have been verified virtually, when they will be returning to work, and the deadline for in-person verification; and
  • Identifying and training staff to conduct the necessary in-person reviews.

Employers should also review the newly adopted process for verifying employment authorization for individuals with long-pending H-4, E, and L-2 EADs.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 351
Michael H. Neifach Jackson Lewis Employment visa Lawyer border security matters attorney
Michael H. Neifach
Principal

Michael Neifach is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is a recognized leader on immigration, visa and border security matters, and he is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Mr. Neifach has held senior positions at the White House Homeland Security Council, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He served as General Counsel at ICE from July 2007 through January 2009. Following his government service, Mr. Neifach oversaw...

Michael.Neifach@jacksonlewis.com
(703) 483-8300
www.jacksonlewis.com
Amy L. Peck
Amy L. Peck, Immigration Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Worksite Compliance Lawyer
Principal

Amy L. Peck is a Principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. She dedicates her practice exclusively to immigration law and worksite compliance, and she is Co-Leader of the firm's Immigration practice group.

Ms. Peck is one of 21 Directors elected to serve on the 14,000-member American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) Board of Governors. She currently is serving on the Board of Trustees of the American Immigration Council.

Ms. Peck is a member of the AILA National...

Amy.Peck@jacksonlewis.com
(402) 391-1991
www.jacksonlewis.com
