Mr. Groban counsels multinational corporations, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, on all aspects of U.S. immigration matters across a broad spectrum of industries, including technology, engineering, finance, e-commerce, logistics, advertising, consulting and healthcare. He assists employers with developing global migration programs, including the policies, procedures and protocols so essential for their success. For organizations interested in tapping global talent more efficiently and cost-effectively, he helps them to assess their most favorable U.S. immigration options and...