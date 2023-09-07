INDUSTRY RESPONDS!: R.E.A.C.H. Set to Evaluate New Standards In Light of FTC TSR Changes and Reassigned Numbers Database

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

So we have been covering quite a few moving pieces in the lead generation world over the last month or so.

Today Responsible Enterprises Against Consumer Harassment (R.E.A.C.H.) announced it would be exploring modified standards that would prevent the use of prerecorded calls to contact purchased leads–consistent with the FTC’s new guidance.

R.E.A.C.H. is also exploring requiring all lead purchasers to use the reassigned numbers database to place calls if a lead is more than 60 days old.

Finally, R.E.A.C.H. may mandate that all member callers have an assigned SAN in order to scrub the national DNCR.

Proposed language implementing the changes is below.

R.E.A.C.H. will be bringing these new modifications–if adopted–to the FCC for consideration this month in connection with the pending NPRM.

For more information on joining R.E.A.C.H. visit reachmbc.com.

Proposed changes:

9. Required Use of Reassigned Numbers Database By GSP and MLP

Any GSP and MLP shall subscribe to and use the Reassigned Numbers Database offered by the Federal Communications Commission for any campaign including calls to numbers obtained 60 days or more prior to the consent event date or last “good date.” For purposes of this paragraph “good date” shall mean the last date the GSP or MLP or any MLS from which a number was obtained reached the intended consumer on the number dialed.

The GSP or MLP need only scrub the numbers within any given campaign that exceed the 60 day threshold provided above. The GSP or MLP shall assure that such numbers are re-scrubbed not later than every 30 days thereafter.

The GSP or MLP can create reasonable procedures to perform scrubs via a monthly batch process or other means that assure substantial compliance with this provision.

The GSP or MLP shall use reasonable means to assure that all numbers noted as a “Y” by the database administrator are removed from the campaign and no longer called.

10. Requirement to Use Individual Subscriber Account Number for National DNC Registry Access

Any MLS, MLP or member GSP shall obtain a separate and unique Subscriber Account Number (SAN) as required by federal law and regulations to gain access to the National DNC Registry.

17. Prohibition on Use of Prerecorded Calls as Initial Contact or To Contact Any Purchased Lead For Marketing Purposes

Following 180 days of membership into R.E.A.C.H., no MLS shall use prerecorded or artificial voice technology to make initial contact with a consumer, or authorize any third party to do so, or sell any lead to any MLP where an initial contact with a consumer was made using any prerecorded or artificial voice technology.

No MLP or GSP shall use any prerecorded or artificial voice technology to contact any purchased lead for marketing purposes. Nothing in this provision shall prevent the use of such technology to contact a consumer that has provided consent directly to a GSP on a first-party website, provided that a member GSP will not use such technology as an initial contact.

Prerecorded or artificial voice technology include prerecorded and artificial voicemails, outbound IVR, ringless voicemail, and any other contact method where the consumer’s first interaction over the telephone is with a synthesized human voice.

Nothing in this provision shall prevent the use of such technology—assuming a valid consent event has occurred and not been withdrawn—after a consumer has been successfully contacted by the caller.

All prerecorded voice calls shall comply with every element of the content requirements of applicable TCPA, TSR and regulatory provisions

As discussed at contact.io, the R.E.A.C.H. standards DO permit leads to be sold but only where a consumer has accepted an extremely clear website disclosure:

It is hoped the FCC will adopt this proposal instead of the Public Knowledge proposal preventing the sale of data leads consistent with the FTC’s new position.